Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 22,840 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 164,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 292,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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