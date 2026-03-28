Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,685 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Powell Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 89,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ping Ni sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,570. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 49,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $25,000,004.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 598,694 shares in the company, valued at $300,682,087.62. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $41,912,270. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Glj Research began coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POWL

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $538.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.56. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.89 and a fifty-two week high of $612.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, April 5th.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.55. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $251.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Powell Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti sharply raised multi?period EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027 and several quarters), boosting forward earnings expectations and signaling stronger margin/earnings visibility — a clear catalyst for higher valuation multiples. Read More.

Sidoti sharply raised multi?period EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027 and several quarters), boosting forward earnings expectations and signaling stronger margin/earnings visibility — a clear catalyst for higher valuation multiples. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised the Q2 EPS estimate for Powell, reinforcing near?term earnings momentum and supporting the stock’s intraday strength. Read More.

An analyst raised the Q2 EPS estimate for Powell, reinforcing near?term earnings momentum and supporting the stock’s intraday strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage summaries note that Wall Street analysts are broadly bullish on POWL, which can attract incremental buy interest and improve liquidity as investors chase analyst?backed names. Read More.

Coverage summaries note that Wall Street analysts are broadly bullish on POWL, which can attract incremental buy interest and improve liquidity as investors chase analyst?backed names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent volatility: a Zacks recap highlighted a sharp one?day decline the prior session, reflecting heightened short?term trading risk and the possibility of momentum reversals despite the latest upgrades. Read More.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium?voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

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