SG Americas Securities LLC Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 399.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,705,000 after purchasing an additional 945,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,750,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,911,000 after buying an additional 331,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 481,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 254,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

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Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.44 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.33 and its 200 day moving average is $258.78.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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