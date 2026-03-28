SG Americas Securities LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,365 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,742,000 after buying an additional 104,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,288,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $1,581,000. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $267.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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