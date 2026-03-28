Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 12,992 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Apple Stock Down 1.6%

AAPL opened at $248.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.24 and a 200-day moving average of $262.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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