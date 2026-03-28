Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 472.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 449.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $93.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $340,481.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,906.51. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $175,376.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,431.80. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock worth $2,683,986. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Further Reading

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