SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 206,836 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4,082.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 206,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of AAON worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AAON by 512.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAON by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,566 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,036,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at $67,922,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,580. This represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.46%.The company had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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