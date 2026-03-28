Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 335,913 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 26th total of 195,962 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,534,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,609.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1609 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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