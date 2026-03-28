SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 220,365 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 273.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.29% of Terreno Realty worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $156,525,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,699,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,957,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,131,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 405,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Terreno Realty by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 311,559 shares during the last quarter.

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Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.12. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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