SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 150,371 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2,167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.21% of AGCO worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 8,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of AGCO opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.