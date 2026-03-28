Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $248.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple
Key Stories Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush says 2026 could be a significant product year and raises upside potential (they reiterate Outperform and a $350 target), framing WWDC and AI-driven hardware as major catalysts. Apple in focus as Wedbush calls 2026 a ‘significant’ product launch year ahead of WWDC
- Positive Sentiment: Apple hired ex-Google executive Lilian Rincon as VP of product marketing for AI — a concrete senior hire to accelerate Siri/AI positioning and marketing. Apple hires ex-Google executive to head AI marketing amid push to improve Siri
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Apple will open Siri to rival AI assistants (Gemini, Claude, etc.) in iOS 27 — this pivot can broaden iPhone AI capabilities without Apple building everything in?house. Apple Plans to Open Up Siri to Rival AI Assistants in iOS 27 Update
- Positive Sentiment: Services continue to grow (reported ~14% y/y, Apple TV and gaming aiding strength) — recurring high?margin revenue supports earnings upside even if hardware cycles lag. Strong Streaming & Game Content Aids Apple’s Services: What’s Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Apple expands U.S. manufacturing program, adding Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK and Qnity and committing $400M — reduces supply?chain risk and supports domestic sourcing narrative. Apple adds Bosch, Cirrus Logic, others to US manufacturing program, to invest $400 million
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is granting rare large stock bonuses to iPhone designers to curb talent departures to AI firms — a retention step to protect future product execution. Apple Drops Six Figure Bonuses To Stop iPhone Talent Exodus
- Neutral Sentiment: An analyst tweak: Erste trimmed FY2027 EPS slightly — minimal change to consensus, but worth watching for estimate revisions. Apple Inc. analyst note (Erste Group) via MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Steve Wozniak publicly criticizes AI and says he hardly uses it — a reputational/PR datapoint but unlikely to move fundamentals. Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak admits he’s ‘disappointed a lot’ by AI and hardly uses it
- Negative Sentiment: Broader tech sector weakness — Nasdaq slide, Meta legal losses and geopolitical worries are pressuring tech stocks, which is dragging AAPL despite company?specific positives. Tech stocks suffer worst week in nearly a year, driven down by war worries, Meta legal woes
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Apple has discontinued the Mac Pro and abandoned future updates could concern pro users and niche revenue, though impact on total revenue is limited. Apple reportedly discontinues Mac Pro, abandons plans for future updates
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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