Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $248.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

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Apple Company Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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