Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,464,000. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $807,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $851,700.00.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42.

Key SEA News

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus remains constructive (consensus rating ~“Moderate Buy”), which can attract buyers and limit downside. Read More.

Broker consensus remains constructive (consensus rating ~“Moderate Buy”), which can attract buyers and limit downside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have recently increased stakes, providing a demand base under the shares. Read More.

Several institutional investors have recently increased stakes, providing a demand base under the shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results showed strong top-line momentum (revenue beat, +38% y/y) — a growth signal — but the mix with margins/earnings leaves room for differing investor interpretations. Read More.

Quarterly results showed strong top-line momentum (revenue beat, +38% y/y) — a growth signal — but the mix with margins/earnings leaves room for differing investor interpretations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The name remains a trending topic in press/analyst writeups, keeping liquidity and attention high even as short-term flows swing. Read More.

The name remains a trending topic in press/analyst writeups, keeping liquidity and attention high even as short-term flows swing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling this week: COO Gang Ye sold ~10,000 shares (~$806k) and multiple officers/directors (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) made additional disposals, which likely pressured intraday flows and sentiment. Read More.

Material insider selling this week: COO Gang Ye sold ~10,000 shares (~$806k) and multiple officers/directors (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) made additional disposals, which likely pressured intraday flows and sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (to $121 from $173), citing higher reinvestments into e?commerce and fintech that should weigh on near?term margins — a catalyst for analyst re?rating risk. Read More.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (to $121 from $173), citing higher reinvestments into e?commerce and fintech that should weigh on near?term margins — a catalyst for analyst re?rating risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Peer comparison risk: analysts point to MercadoLibre (MELI) as delivering stronger fintech/logistics execution, encouraging some investors to rotate into MELI and away from SE. Read More.

Peer comparison risk: analysts point to MercadoLibre (MELI) as delivering stronger fintech/logistics execution, encouraging some investors to rotate into MELI and away from SE. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market writeups highlight a recent EPS miss despite the revenue beat, keeping the stock sensitive to margin guidance and future reinvestment plans. Read More.

Market writeups highlight a recent EPS miss despite the revenue beat, keeping the stock sensitive to margin guidance and future reinvestment plans. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage notes SE is underperforming the broader market, reinforcing short?term bearish momentum. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

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Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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