Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

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Key Concentrix News

Concentrix Stock Down 4.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Concentrix has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.04). Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently -6.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,120.25. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 13.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Concentrix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Concentrix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

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Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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