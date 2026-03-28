HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.3889.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. New Street Research set a $5.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.61. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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