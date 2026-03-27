Short Interest in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) Decreases By 70.1%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,317 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 26th total of 57,914 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Moolec Science to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th.

Moolec Science Price Performance

Shares of MLEC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,208. Moolec Science has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

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