Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,266 shares, an increase of 139.9% from the February 26th total of 1,778 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAI. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter.

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Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Stock Up 0.0%

USAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the American Energy Independence index. The fund tracks an index of US and Canadian MLPs involved in midstream energy infrastructure. USAI was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

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