Short Interest in SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS) Grows By 145.5%

SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 469,592 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the February 26th total of 191,267 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SOS Stock Performance

NYSE SOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. SOS has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

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Institutional Trading of SOS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 315,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.65% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOS

About SOS

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited is a China-based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of water treatment, glycol and surfactant products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company focuses on delivering high-performance solutions for industrial, municipal and household applications. Its core mission is to address water conservation and pollution control challenges while supporting downstream industries with essential chemical inputs.

The company’s primary offerings include a range of water treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants and scale inhibitors designed for use in power plants, petrochemical facilities, and municipal waterworks.

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