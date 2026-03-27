Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS) Short Interest Down 55.9% in March

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,264 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the February 26th total of 43,709 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.