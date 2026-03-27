Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Short Interest Update

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,025 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 26th total of 43,071 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Principal Active High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of YLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 73,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,438. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.