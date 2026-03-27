K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in March

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 973 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the February 26th total of 4,240 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of KPLUY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

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About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

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K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based company specializing in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and industrial salts. Headquartered in Kassel, the company operates a network of mining and processing facilities that extract potash, magnesium salts and rock salt from underground deposits. Its core business centers on supplying crop nutrients that enhance soil fertility, help increase agricultural yields and support sustainable farming practices.

The company’s product portfolio includes potash fertilizers, magnesium-containing fertilizers, specialty fertilizers for precision agriculture, and industrial salts used in a range of applications such as de-icing, water treatment and chemical manufacturing.

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