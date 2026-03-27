Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 136.6% in March

Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,299 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the February 26th total of 8,157 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Moncler Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of MONRY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. 36,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. Moncler has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $70.16.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MONRY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Moncler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house best known for its high-end down jackets and skiwear. Established in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, near Grenoble, France, the company has built a strong reputation for combining technical performance with refined aesthetics. Its core product lineup includes insulated jackets, vests, coats, knitwear, footwear and accessories, all designed to withstand extreme weather while meeting the standards of high fashion.

Originally founded by René Ramillon and André Vincent as a maker of quilted sleeping bags and tents, Moncler gradually shifted focus to outerwear for mountain sports.

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