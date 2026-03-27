RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 98,702 shares.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 3.41.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

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RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide. The company is also involved in the exploration of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada; and Arizona, the United States.

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