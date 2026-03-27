Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,404 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the February 26th total of 5,723 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000.

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Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IMOM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,261. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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