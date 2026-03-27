Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and traded as low as $43.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 52,966 shares trading hands.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,789,000 after buying an additional 276,247 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,839,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,174,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,012,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GEM was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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