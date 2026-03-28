Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Zimtu Capital Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of C$7.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54.

About Zimtu Capital

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Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

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