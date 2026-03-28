Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.57. 19,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 20,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Profound Medical Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a market cap of C$311.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.87.

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Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.00 million during the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 248.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

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