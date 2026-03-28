Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.59 and last traded at C$10.69. 82,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 59,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.79. The stock has a market cap of C$346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.17.

About Brompton Split Banc

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The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on the Maturity Date. The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares offered hereunder of 13.2% per annum and to provide holders of Class A Shares with the opportunity for growth in NAV per Class A Share…

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