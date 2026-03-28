Contrasting Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Starwood Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.80 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust $1.84 billion 3.43 $411.54 million $1.16 14.69

Analyst Ratings

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust 22.32% 8.16% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

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