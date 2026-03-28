Berenberg Bank Cuts Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 310

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 333 to GBX 310 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 320 price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KGF

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGF stock opened at GBX 273.90 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 238.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 372.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.71.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 23.80 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kingfisher news, insider Lucinda Riches acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £48,450. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.