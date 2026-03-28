Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on Barclays
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays
Barclays Trading Down 2.1%
NYSE BCS opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Barclays has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barclays Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.