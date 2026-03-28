Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Up 141.4% in March

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 309 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the February 26th total of 128 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Shares of CZBT opened at $37.51 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
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