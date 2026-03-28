Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Up 141.4% in March

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 309 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the February 26th total of 128 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of CZBT opened at $37.51 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

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Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

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Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial real estate mortgages and construction loans, small business working capital loans and lines of credit, SBA guaranteed loans, and investment property loans.

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