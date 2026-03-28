Bellway’s (BWY) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 3,150 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,025.

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Bellway Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 1,799 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,763 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,998. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,546.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,591.42.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 91.20 EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellway will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellway Company Profile

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Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

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