Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $14.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.2650.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 price target on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.65 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Down 3.3%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($10.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($8.58). Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 75.21%.The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

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