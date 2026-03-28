Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ocugen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

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Ocugen Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.75.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($0.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,192.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,626.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ocugen by 56.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 198.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocugen this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 moved toward ($0.05) from ($0.06)), boosted FY2026 and materially raised long?range revenue/earnings assumptions (FY2028–FY2030), and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $10 price target — a constructive analyst endorsement that supports longer?term upside. HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price

HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 moved toward ($0.05) from ($0.06)), boosted FY2026 and materially raised long?range revenue/earnings assumptions (FY2028–FY2030), and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $10 price target — a constructive analyst endorsement that supports longer?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital assigned a Buy rating on Ocugen, adding another buy?side vote that may attract momentum buyers or traders looking for analyst?driven catalysts. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assigned a Buy rating on Ocugen, adding another buy?side vote that may attract momentum buyers or traders looking for analyst?driven catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus for FY2026 EPS remains negative (around ($0.20) per share), so while some analysts are lifting estimates, the market still expects a loss this year — keeping Ocugen in speculative/biotech territory.

Consensus for FY2026 EPS remains negative (around ($0.20) per share), so while some analysts are lifting estimates, the market still expects a loss this year — keeping Ocugen in speculative/biotech territory. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial lowered near?term EPS estimates (Q3 2026 to ($0.07) and Q4 2026 to ($0.08); FY2026 to ($0.26)), signaling concern about near?term performance and adding selling pressure from cautious shops.

Noble Financial lowered near?term EPS estimates (Q3 2026 to ($0.07) and Q4 2026 to ($0.08); FY2026 to ($0.26)), signaling concern about near?term performance and adding selling pressure from cautious shops. Negative Sentiment: Clinical setback: Phase II data for OCU410 in an eye disease trial showed lower lesion reduction versus earlier results (despite a reported 31% improvement), which triggered the immediate stock weakness as investors reassess clinical and regulatory risk. Ocugen Falls as Gene Therapy for Eye Disease Lags in Phase II Study

Ocugen Company Profile

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Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

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