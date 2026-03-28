Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10461.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $2,534,750.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,269.38. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,908 shares in the company, valued at $29,971,443.88. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,570 shares of company stock worth $10,747,632. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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