VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 665 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 26th total of 371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

VCVOF opened at $6.25 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

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About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) is a closed-end investment company dedicated to delivering long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies operating in Vietnam. Established in 2003 and listed on OTC Markets under the ticker VCVOF, the fund seeks to harness Vietnam’s economic development through targeted exposure to both listed and unlisted businesses across the country.

The fund’s investment universe spans a broad range of sectors, including financial services, consumer goods, real estate, industrial businesses and healthcare.

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