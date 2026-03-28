Izotropic (IZOZF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.9990 million for the quarter.

Izotropic Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Izotropic stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

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Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, develops diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a CT diagnostic imaging device with a platform of targeted uses. Izotropic Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

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