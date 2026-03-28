Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Uwharrie Capital Trading Down 1.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

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About Uwharrie Capital

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Uwharrie Capital Corporation (OTCMKTS: UWHR) is a natural?resources holding company that invests in agricultural real estate, timberland and energy mineral interests. The company’s portfolio is structured to generate diversified cash flows through land leasing, timber harvesting and oil and gas royalty income. Incorporated in North Carolina, Uwharrie Capital aims to preserve capital while creating long?term value for its shareholders.

The company’s agricultural segment consists of fee?simple farmland holdings, which it leases to commercial farmers under cash?rent arrangements.

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