MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,859 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the February 26th total of 31,126 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,452,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,356 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 107.6% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 143,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,749. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Inc (NYSE: CIF) is a closed-end management investment company advised by MFS Investment Management, one of the oldest global asset managers headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by allocating assets primarily to intermediate?duration debt instruments. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIF and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes intermediate maturities, generally targeting bonds and loans with durations ranging from two to seven years.

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