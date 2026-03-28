Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,945 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 26th total of 36,462 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 153,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,537. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

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Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In other Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $43,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with exposure to companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the development or use of artificial intelligence and related technologies. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by identifying businesses that are positioned to benefit from ongoing advancements in AI, machine learning, robotics, data analytics, cloud computing, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Investment selections are made through a fundamental research process that emphasizes both thematic expertise and company-specific analysis.

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