Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Currys Stock Performance

Currys Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

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Currys (OTCMKTS: DSITF) is a leading multi?channel retailer of consumer electronics and household appliances, serving both retail and business customers. The company’s product offerings span a broad range of categories, including computing, mobile phones, major domestic appliances, audio-visual equipment and small domestic appliances. Currys operates through a combination of physical stores, e-commerce platforms and click-and-collect services, providing customers with flexible shopping options.

The origins of Currys trace back to the merger of Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse in 2014, creating one of Europe’s largest specialist electrical retailers.

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