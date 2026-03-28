JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,910 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the February 26th total of 33,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JE Cleantech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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JE Cleantech Stock Performance

JE Cleantech Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

About JE Cleantech

(Get Free Report)

JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd. is an Israel-based environmental technology firm specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company designs, manufactures and markets a suite of modular treatment systems that integrate proprietary membrane filtration, advanced oxidation processes, biological treatment and customized chemical formulations. Its offerings address water purification, recycling and process water challenges across municipal, industrial and agricultural end markets.

Through a combination of standardized equipment platforms and bespoke engineering services, JE Cleantech helps clients meet stringent regulatory requirements, reduce freshwater intake and lower overall treatment costs.

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