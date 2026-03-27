ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,185 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the February 26th total of 7,438 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of SCC stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,613. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

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ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include airlines, broadcasting and entertainment, apparel and broadline retailers, food and drug retailers, media agencies, publishing, gambling, hotels, restaurants and bars, and travel and tourism.

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