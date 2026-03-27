Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 855,727 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the February 26th total of 379,337 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financially in Tune LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,531,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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