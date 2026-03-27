Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 112,486 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the February 26th total of 244,242 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 951,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

CGMM traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 942,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.

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Institutional Trading of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

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