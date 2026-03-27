VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Short Interest Update

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,659 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the February 26th total of 6,814 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil. The Index is the exclusive property of 4asset-management GmbH, which has contracted with Standard & Poor’s, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc to maintain and calculate the Index.

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