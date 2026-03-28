Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.2250. Approximately 105,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 181,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

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About Ørsted A/S

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Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) is a Denmark-based renewable energy company that specializes in the development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms. Formerly known as DONG Energy until its rebranding in 2017 to honor Danish scientist Hans Christian Ørsted, the company has grown into a global leader in offshore wind power and green energy solutions.

The company’s core activities include the full lifecycle management of offshore wind projects, encompassing site identification, engineering, turbine installation and long-term operations and maintenance.

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