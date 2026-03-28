Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 3,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

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Acadian Timber Company Profile

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Acadian Timber Corporation is an independent timberland investment company focused on the acquisition, management and development of forest assets. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the company supplies softwood logs and wood fibre to regional sawmills, pulp and paper facilities, and engineered wood product manufacturers across eastern Canada and the northeastern United States.

Incorporated in 2013 through a strategic spin-off of privately held timberlands, Acadian Timber began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange later that year.

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