Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,499 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the February 26th total of 14,298 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ JAPN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.26. 11,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.42% of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Company Profile

Listed Funds Trust – Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization, within the market capitalization range of the MSCI Japan Index. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

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