Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,220 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the February 26th total of 48,106 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,814 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 159,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

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Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

AVSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 101,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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